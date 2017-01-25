Here is a full list of winners from the National Television Awards

Emmerdale, Strictly Come Dancing and Ant and Dec emerged victorious at the National Television Awards.

The cast of Mrs Browns Boys attending the National Television Awards 2017 at the O2, London. (Matt Crossick/PA)

Here is a full list of winners:

Entertainment Programme: Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire

Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox

Gogglebox in the winner’s room (Matt Crossick/PA)

Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Comedy: Mrs Brown’s Boys

TV Judge: Mary Berry

Danny Dyer with Lacey Turner who won the Best Serial Drama Performance Award (Matt Crossick/PA)

Daytime: The Chase

Period Drama: Call The Midwife

Live Magazine: This Morning

The cast of Call The Midwife (Matt Crossick/PA)

Newcomer: Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)

TV Presenter: Ant and Dec

Special Recognition – Graham Norton

Drama – Casualty

Mary Berry in the press room (Matt Crossick/PA)

Challenge Show – I’m a Celebrity! Get Me Out of Here

Serial Drama – Emmerdale

Talent Show – Strictly Come Dancing