Here are the TV Choice Awards winners

This year’s TV Choice Awards have been dished out at a ceremony in London, with Emmerdale clinching some of the top gongs.

Here is a list of the winners:

:: Best Soap

Emmerdale

:: Best New Drama

Little Boy Blue

:: Best Drama Series

Broadchurch

David Tennant and Olivia Colman star in Broadchurch (Patrick Redmond/ITV)

:: Best Actor

David Tennant, Broadchurch

:: Best Actress

Olivia Colman, Broadchurch

:: Best Family Drama in association with Magic Radio

Call The Midwife

:: Best Reality Show

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

:: Best Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

:: Best Entertainment Show

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

:: Best Lifestyle Show

DIY SOS: The Big Build

:: Best Daytime Show

This Morning

:: Best Food Show

Gino’s Italian Escape: Hidden Italy

Paul O’Grady (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

:: Best Factual Show

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

:: Best Comedy

Peter Kay’s Car Share

:: Best Soap Actor

Ryan Hawley, Emmerdale

:: Best Soap Actress

Charlotte Bellamy, Emmerdale

:: Best Soap Newcomer

Sally Dexter, Emmerdale

Mary Berry (Ian West/PA)

:: Outstanding Contribution To Television

Mary Berry