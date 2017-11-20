Here are the films that won big at this year’s Cork Film Festival

The 62nd Cork Film Festival took place from November 10 -19 and last night the winners were announced ahead of the sold out Closing Gala screening of Downsizing at The Everyman Theatre.

And after 115 features, 34 documentaries and 116 shorts, the panel of esteemed judges had their work cut out for them.

Grand Prix Irish Short winner - Wave.

Wave tells the story of Gasper Rubicon, who wakes from a coma speaking a fully formed but unrecognisable language.

Benjamin Cleary and TJ O’Grady Peyton’s winning short will now go on the longlist for the 90th Academy Awards® in the Live Action Short Film category.

Speaking at the Awards Ceremony, Cork Film Festival Producer and CEO Fiona Clark said: “Wave is a very deserving winner, and is a worthy inclusion on the Academy Awards’® longlist. The quality of shorts within this year’s Festival programme has been exceptional, highlighting creativity and diversity in both subject matter and form.

“The Cork Film Festival has a long-standing commitment to presenting and promoting such talent, further demonstrated this year through 17 short film programmes. We are delighted that, for the first time, selected Irish shorts from this year’s programme will feature on the RTÉ Player following the Festival. In addition, both Irish and international shorts from the Festival will be made available to the public beyond the Festival though our online library, AVA, accessed in Cork City Library.”

Cleary’s 2015 short, Stutterer won the Oscar® for Best Live Action Short at the 88th Academy Awards®.

Grand Prix International Short Award - A Drowning Man

Best Cork Short - Everything Alive is in Movement

Best Documentary Short - Mother & Baby, a documentary on survivors of the Tuam mother and baby home, which had its world premiere as part of the Bord Scannán na hÉireann/the Irish Film Board World Premiere Shorts programme.

Gradam Na Féile Do Scannáin Faisnéise / Award for Cinematic Documentary - Untitled, a film created two years after the sudden death of Michael Glawogger by editor Monika Willi who took footage produced during Michael’s filming in the Balkans, Italy, and Northwest and West Africa.

The Gradam Spiorad Na Féile / Spirit of The Festival Award - Village Rockstars, a film about a young village girl in northeast India who wants to start her own rock band.

Cork Film Festival Nomination for the 2018 European Short Film Awards - Sebastian Lang’s Container.

Audience Award - Frank Berry’s Michael Inside, a story of an 18-year-old living in Dublin who is sentenced to three months in prison after he is caught hiding drugs for his friend’s older brother.

An honourable mention went to Dafydd Flynn for his performance as Michael.

Cork Film Festival Youth Jury Award - Last Man in Aleppo, a film allows the viewers to experience the rescue work of Syrian volunteers, The White Helmets.

At the closing ceremony, Clark added: “For the majority of the films shown, this was the only chance to see them on the big screen in Cork.

“We were delighted to present Doc Day presented in partnership with Bord Scannán na hÉireann/the Irish Film Board and supported by Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and Screen Training Ireland. Other highlights included Elaine Hoey’s The Ground Opened Up, presented in collaboration with the National Sculpture Factory, our Illuminate programme of films and discussions exploring mental health, presented in partnership with Arts +Minds / HSE, and a range of events in partnership with the Irish Film Institute.

“We are hugely appreciative to all our funders, sponsors, partners, patrons, friends, and industry colleagues who have ensured the success of the 62nd Cork Film Festival, and we are especially grateful to the large and loyal audiences who attended.”

The Cork Film Festival will return for its 63rd edition in November 2018.