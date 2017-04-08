Here are all the gúnas from tonight’s Irish Film Television Awards

The who’s who of Irish Film and Television are currently walking the red carpet at Dublin’s Mansion House for tonight’s IFTA awards.

IFTA-winning actress and comedienne Deirdre O’Kane is set to entertain the crowd as the host of the ceremony for the second year in a row.

Nominees include A-list homegrown actors such as Ruth Negga, Amy Huberman, Cillian Murphy and Michael Fassbender.

Up for key awards on the night are IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Michael Gambon, to recognize his 50 years in the industry.

So far, here’s who's been wearing what …

The entire ceremony and red carpet will be screened on RTÉ One on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:15pm.
By Anna O'Donoghue

