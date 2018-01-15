'Her voice will never die': Fans pay tribute to Dolores O'Riordan
Cranberries fans have been paying tribute to Dolores O'Riordan who has died today at the age of 46.
According to her publicist, the Limerick singer was in London for a short recording session at the time.
Fans have used their social media accounts to pay tribute to star and bid her a fond farewell.
gone too soon.— MUNA (@whereisMUNA) January 15, 2018
rest in power to one of our biggest musical inspirations, dolores o'riordan.
thank you. pic.twitter.com/ZghvQS4p2M
Sad news - Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. pic.twitter.com/lBfU9mWk6W— Declan Varley (@declanvarley) January 15, 2018
RIP Dolores O'Riordan 🙏🏻 Thank you for being such a great singer and an amazing inspiration for a generation. We will keep deep memories of your unique voice in hearts, in our souls and "in our heads". ❤️ 🍀 🇮🇪 #thecranberries #doloresoriordan #rip #love #legend #singer #talent #ireland #love #amazing #performance #emotion #stage #music #femalesinger #model #voice #show #artist
SINGER, SONGWRITER & MAMMY: Dolores O’Riordan R.I.P. -— Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) January 15, 2018
She was 46 years old and was in London for a short recording session. pic.twitter.com/9Qggx1PRXl
RIP Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries…one of my favorite bands growing up. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/LnVTEMUKhE— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 15, 2018
Did a French exchange with a wonderful family living in a small town called Pontivy 25 years ago. Reason I was chosen as a suitable exchange? I came from the same town as Dolores O'Riordan. She put #limerick on the map. Her voice will never die #RIPDolores pic.twitter.com/ULrjdGYOxV— Nigel Dugdale (@nigeldugdale) January 15, 2018
RIP Dolores O'Riordan. Thank you for everything you gave us. pic.twitter.com/Bz0MTTOqUV— NotEveryMonthDeservesAPun (@JaimeeJam) January 15, 2018
Absolutely shocked by the untimely death of Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan(46).— Mothra P.I. (@Hardywolf359) January 15, 2018
Her haunting vocals were a common soundtrack accompaniment to big chunks of my life. Thank you for your music. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/EsELtorCUq
