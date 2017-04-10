Henry Cavill wore the original Superman outfit for his audition

Younger fans of the DC films might not be that familiar with Christopher Reeve's Superman, but trust us - he was a HUGE deal.

That makes this fact about Henry Cavill's journey to become the Man of Steel even cooler.

The current Superman actor, who we are very familiar with, auditioned for the iconic superhero role in the costume originally worn by Reeve back in 1978.

Henry Cavill in Christopher Reeve's original #Superman suit. Captured by @ZackSnyder during a screen test for #ManofSteel. pic.twitter.com/ZYiKVJ042H — Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) April 7, 2017

In an interview with Dujour, Man of Steel director Zack Snyder said they knew Cavill was the one to take up the mantel the second he put on the blue tights and red underwear.

“It’s hard to imagine a better Superman,” he said.

“We didn’t have the suit made when Henry was auditioning, so he wore the original Christopher Reeve suit. He put it on, and when he came out of the trailer, everyone was like, ‘Dang, you’re Superman!’”

There's a resemblance in the actors, but it's safe to say the suit has changed.