Heidi Montag's rumoured CBB stint in doubt after cryptic tweet

Heidi Montag has sparked rumours that she isn’t going to be in Celebrity Big Brother after all by tweeting a confusing message.

The US reality TV star was thought to be among the former CBB housemates entering the house for the All Stars v New Stars series, alongside her hubby Spencer Pratt.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag (Channel 5)

But she has now tweeted that she is leaving London, leaving fans wondering whether that means she is jetting back across the pond instead of heading to the house.

However, most fans seem to believe that Heidi may just be bluffing, ahead of the official reveal during the CBB launch show.

Heidi and Spencer – dubbed “Speidi” – appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Celebrity Big Brother, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

 

