Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child.

Heidi Montag has revealed she is three months pregnant and is due on October 19.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the couple, better known as Speidi, said they "couldn't be excited".

“The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing," Spencer said, descrbing the moment she told him the news.

“I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.

“Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant’. I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt (Ian West/PA)

Heidi added: "I started crying, and he embraced me.”

She said: “I’ve had really bad morning sickness since the beginning, but I’ve never been so happy to feel so sick!

“Every time I feel awful, I remember why and I’m just euphoric. It’s so fulfilling, and I’m mostly just grateful.

“I’ve been with the love of my life for 10 years, and now we’re starting our own family.”

Heidi Montag (Ian West/PA)

The former Hills stars also said that they've wanted to start a family for three years but due to work commitments, such as the couple’s appearance on the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, they decided to wait.

She said she would “love to have a son and for the Pratt name to continue”.