'Has your career reached rock bottom'? Fans react to the news Sir Patrick Stewart will voice 'poo' in the Emoji Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart has been revealed as the voice of the heralded poo emoji in Sony’s upcoming The Emoji Movie.

Known for starring in smash-hit films such as X-Men, Sir Patrick will take on the cultural role in the film which follows emoji Gene, (TJ Miller) as he embarks on an adventure to find his place in the emoji world with the help of James Corden.

He ain’t no 🎉💩! So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie – in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay pic.twitter.com/JTeEhP08qI — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

There was a mixed reaction to the announcement.

@SirPatStew plays 💩 in the emoji movie. Thats curious, fascinanting and mindblowing. He also did Xavier and Picard. & Nazi killer. — William Blake (@willian_blake) January 19, 2017

@SirPatStew has your career reached rock 'bottom'? On the other hand, it is my daughter's favourite emoji. https://t.co/erHOCQ99u4 — Paul Pennell (@PPennell2863) January 19, 2017

Anyone thinking that @SirPatStew's choice to play the Poop emoji for the #Emojimovie is a waste of talent fail to understand the man at all. — Vinyl Scratch (@MLPVinylScratch) January 19, 2017

I feel like the people making fun of @SirPatStew for the poop emoji role have not seen him in many things. Dude likes a T&A joke. — skywaterblue (@skywaterblue) January 18, 2017

Screw Emoji Movie, if you want to see @SirPatStew play a giant turd, watch him as Lucius Aelius Sejanus in "I, Claudius." He's brilliant! — Old, but Pretty™ (@DannyDangerOz) January 19, 2017

This fan was certainly enticed by the move.

Crap! I so would never have paid to see a movie starring emoji, but now ... Damn you, @SirPatStew, damn you! https://t.co/hVhTRkZ5cm — Deric Lyon (@dericlyon) January 19, 2017

It may be his messiest role yet.