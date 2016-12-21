Has the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's youngest daughter been revealed?

They melted hearts across the world when they appeared in public as a family for the first time last week.

And now it appears that the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s youngest child has been unveiled and, if it’s legitimate, it’s one of the best and sweetest baby names of the year.

The actors and their two little girls were seen together as Ryan was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week, causing everyone to go giddy over their two-year-old daughter James and their two-month-old new addition.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughters (Chris Pizzello AP/PA Images)

According to a report in Us Weekly, their latest arrival has been named Ines. How lovely is that?

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed James in December 2014 and their newborn in September.

Ryan, 40, thanked Blake, 29, as he received the star last week and it showed that they are definitely one of the best Hollywood families of the moment.

He said: “This is an incredible moment for me on so many levels.

Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable ...Always has been, but now we have a fancy 🌟to show for it. 😊 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

“I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there who is everything to me.

“You are the best thing – the best thing – that has ever happened to me, second only to this star. It’s the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cut me some slack here,” he joked.

“You make absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve given me two of the most incredible children that I could ever hoped to have.

“You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had ‘fun uncle’ potential.”