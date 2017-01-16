Has Jasmine been evicted from the CBB house?

Jasmine Waltz has reportedly been booted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house in another shock eviction.

The American model was shown the door on Sunday night and was quietly sneaked out of the house without the public knowing, said The Sun.

Jasmine Waltz (Channel 5)

The scenes, the final twist in CBB’s Weekend From Hell, are expected to air in tonight’s instalment of the Channel 5 reality show.

Jasmine, 36, is said to be in hiding until tonight to ensure fans do not find out about the secret eviction.

She was apparently eliminated by her housemates as part of the Weekend In Hell task, which has seen the contestants split into those in the Land Of The Living (the main house), and those living in basic conditions in “Hell”.

CBB has declined to comment on whether Jasmine is out, so we’ll have to wait until the next instalment to find out for sure!