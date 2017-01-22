Has Jamie and Bianca's CBB romance hit the rocks?
Jamie O’Hara and Bianca Gascoigne’s brief romance appears to have hit a rocky patch.
The pair have been getting cosy during their time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, with both sharing their feelings for the other one.
But footballer Jamie seemed to suggest they cool off during a quiet chat in the latest episode.
He said that although Bianca is an “amazing girl”, his personal situation makes him “hold back”.
“You wouldn’t want to deal with my s***,” he adds.
Bianca replied: “I get it.”
Viewers are worried that means the relationship is over.
I really really hope Jamie isn't mugging Bianca off #CBB— KayleighTeeVee (@Kayleighann88) January 22, 2017
#CBBJamie has blatantly done a u turn on Bianca!! 🙈 #pied #muggedoff #cbb— Kel (@Kel_Crompton) January 22, 2017
So is that it for the lovebirds?
