Has Jamie and Bianca's CBB romance hit the rocks?

Jamie O’Hara and Bianca Gascoigne’s brief romance appears to have hit a rocky patch.

The pair have been getting cosy during their time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, with both sharing their feelings for the other one.

Bianca Gascoigne (Ian West/PA)

But footballer Jamie seemed to suggest they cool off during a quiet chat in the latest episode.

He said that although Bianca is an “amazing girl”, his personal situation makes him “hold back”.

“You wouldn’t want to deal with my s***,” he adds.

Bianca replied: “I get it.”

Viewers are worried that means the relationship is over.

I really really hope Jamie isn't mugging Bianca off #CBB — KayleighTeeVee (@Kayleighann88) January 22, 2017

So is that it for the lovebirds?