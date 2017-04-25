Harry Styles to spend week on James Corden's Late Late Show

Harry Styles is to spend a week with James Corden on his US television show.

The One Direction star, who recently released his debut solo single, will join the British comedian and presenter on CBS’s The Late Late Show for a run of appearances next month.

The pair announced the news in a YouTube video, with Harry FaceTiming James to ask if he could crash on the programme’s sofa for a week as it “feels like home”.

James agreed to the request, but told Harry he is “going to have to work for it”, before adding “a week of Harry Styles, god help us all”.

Earlier this month Harry, 23, ended Ed Sheeran’s UK chart domination with his debut release Sign Of The Times.

In promoting the track, and his forthcoming album, the singer made his debut on US television with an appearance on Saturday Night Live for a sketch on the comedy show, where he also showcased some of his new music.

The Late Late Show With James Corden And Harry Styles will air for a week starting on May 15.