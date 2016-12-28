Gwyneth: Chris would take a bullet for me
Gwyneth Paltrow has said her ex-husband Chris Martin would still “take a bullet” for her, even though they are no longer married.
The Hollywood actress and the Coldplay frontman announced in 2014 that they were undergoing a process called “conscious uncoupling”, and their divorce was finalised this year.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Gwyneth said in an interview that the pair – who have two children together – are still very close.
She was quoted as telling InStyle magazine: “He’s at my house every single day.
“We have our own lives but we still have our family life.”
Gwynnie, 44, continued: “And to this day, Chris would take a bullet for me. Even though I’m not his wife.”
The actress also said in the interview that she has stopped caring so much about what people think of her as she has grown older.
She said: “When I turned 40, I felt like I got this free software upgrade that I wasn’t expecting. It just happened.
“Suddenly I was like, ‘Oh, this is fantastic: I don’t care! I like myself, and I’m just going to live my life. I’m going to stop worrying and tearing myself down’.”
