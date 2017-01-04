Guess who everybody is comparing Spencer Pratt on CBB to...

Think what you like about Speidi as a CBB double-act, but there is one thing that is standing out for viewers as they watch Spencer chatting to housemates on day one of the show.

And once you hear it, you can’t un-hear it…

It probably isn’t often that the housemates get compared to heads of state, but a shocking amount of people think the The Hills star bares an uncanny vocal resemblance to the US president-elect Donald Trump.

And apparently his relationship with Heidi Montag isn’t helping…

Ah well, with the US election still being a hot news topic, it was only a matter of time before it found its way into the CBB house!
