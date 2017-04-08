Graham Norton's Red Chair helped with a very sweet baby gender reveal

Ah, the Graham Norton Red Chair. A place for some incredible, and some not-so-incredible, anecdotes.

Last night, as The Graham Norton Show returned, there was one beautiful Red Chair moment that made us all smile.

Pic: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Valerio took his seat in the famed chair and he was there to surprise his wife Alma, who was in the audience.

Alma was pregnant with the couple's first child but they didn't know the sex of the baby because Valerio wanted it to be a surprise.

But Alma wasn't so keen on waiting to find out.

So, Valerio got the doctor to write the gender of the baby on a piece of paper to reveal it to his wife at a special occasion.

And what could be more special than a big reveal on Alma's favourite show?

Awh. Lovely.