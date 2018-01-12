Graham Norton tried out boxer Anthony Joshua’s training routine
12/01/2018 - 19:49:00Back to Showbiz Home
In a preview for tonight’s Graham Norton show, the host himself tried to copy one of Anthony Joshua’s training routines.
And it’s a lot harder than it looks.
Norton shows a video of the heavyweight champ training in an exercise that saw AJ punching a tennis ball attached to a hat.
It looks easy, but as Norton proves it is actually pretty tough.
Make sure you watch to the end, where Tom Hanks shouts a famous Late Late Show phrase.
Join the conversation - comment here