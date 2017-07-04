Got tickets to Coldplay's Croke Park gig? Here’s what you need to know

It’s safe to say that the entire country (but us) are heading to Coldplay’s Dublin gig this Saturday.

The Irish leg of the A Head Full Of Dreams tour kicks off at 8:45 in Croke Park and here’s what the Gardaí want you to know.

Gardaí/MCD briefing ahead of #coldplay concert @ Croke Park on Saturday 8th July. Traffic & Travel advice pls click https://t.co/7O6khjtEre pic.twitter.com/2xvyg9e3c8 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 4, 2017

Gates opening: 6pm

Support act one - Leaves - start time: 6.45pm

Support act two - Alumna George - start time: 7.30pm

Coldplay start: 8.45pm

Coldplay finish: 11.00pm

List of banned items are as follows:

• Aerosols / Air Horns • Animals (Other than registered guide or hearing dogs) • Alcohol • Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon • Audio recorders • Backpacks / large bags / waist packs • Banners with poles or poles of any kind • Bottles • Cans • Cameras with detachable lens or recording equipment • Camping equipment • Chinese or sky lanterns • Cooler Boxes or Large containers • Crash helmets or protective headwear, body armour or protective clothing • Deckchairs • Drumsticks • Excessive amounts of batteries, wire, cables or electrical components • Fireworks or flares • Flagpoles • Garden furniture, fold up chairs or shooting sticks • Glass • Glow sticks • GoPros • Illegal substances/ illegal merchandise of any description • iPads • Large umbrellas • Large chains, spiked bracelets or wallet chains • Large Flags, Placards or Posters inc. sticks • Light sabers • Lasers / Laser pens or torches • LED Headbands, wristbands, Glow sticks or Light emitting objects of any kind (except mobile/cell phones) • Liquids – No liquids are permitted other than sealed water less than 500ml is allowed (Caps will be removed) • Nitrous oxide • Portable laser equipment and pens • Selfie sticks • Smoke canisters • Sound systems • Spray cans • Tridents • Unauthorized professional film or video equipment • Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets

Should you require somewhere to store a backpack, large handbag or any additional luggage during the event the following locations have bag drop/locker storage facilities available (please note these are independently run facilities).

Ned Kelly’s: 43 O'Connell Street Upper Extreme Ireland Tourism Office, 37 College Green Busáras station opposite Connolly train station

Public Transport:

Iarnród Éireann will provide additional capacity on DART and Commuter routes for fans attending Coldplay concert in Croke Park Stadium.

Additional services will also operate to Greystones, Howth and Maynooth after the concert.

The last Luas is operating at 12.30pm. For further information contact Luas at www.transdevireland.ie

Ticket collections:

There are no ticket sales for this concert. Please refer to www.mcd.ie for details of ticket collections for this concert.

Residents:

Patrons are requested to be aware that Croke Park is located in a residential area.

Issues such as illegal parking, anti social behaviour, drinking and urinating in public cause difficulties and will not be tolerated by Gardai.

Jones Road will remain sterile throughout the concert. This restriction will be strictly enforced. All non ticket holders are requested not to congregate on the streets around the stadium.