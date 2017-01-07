Gordon Ramsay suggests Mary Berry swears a lot - but quietly

Mary Berry once said she is not a fan of fellow TV chef Gordon Ramsay’s programmes and has criticised him for swearing so much.

And Gordon has now fired back, according to a newspaper report, and said that the former Great British Bake Off judge also swears quite a bit – but is not loud enough to be heard.

Gordon said that Mary is “hypocritical” over her judgment of his ability to turn the air blue.

Mary Berry (Hannah McKay PA Wire/PA Images)

According to The Sun, he said: “I think Mary Berry’s a bit like the queen – when they swear they do it under their breath.”

He then, in a back-handed compliment kind of way, gave her a pat on the back for being able to keep her cusses hidden.

Gordon said: “Unfortunately I can’t hold it under my breath so well done Mary.”

Gordon Ramsay (Adam Davy PA Archive/PA Images)

Back in 2013, Mary said in an interview: “I hate Gordon Ramsay’s programmes: I don’t know if he’s been told it makes good television.”

Gordon is known for being one of the most foul-mouthed people on the telly, with one of his shows – The F Word – even being named in honour of his love of, well, the F-word.