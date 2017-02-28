Gogglebox Ireland to introduce new Wicklow home

TV3 have today revealed that there will be a new home joining the Gogglebox family tomorrow night.

In episode 4 Laura and Aisling, who are from Greystones, will be introduced.

Laura (39) and Aisling (43) have been friends since they met in the local nightclub as teenagers. They have three young children each.

Laura works as a voiceover artist but also loves writing and is starting a new foray into the blogosphere. She has huge nostalgia for 90s house music and loves nothing more than to dance around her living room to Pete Tong.

Aisling is taking some time out from work at the moment to spend more time with her kids. She describes herself as a massive fan of Irish movies and is a total dog lover - she even has a tattoo of a paw print on her ankle.

When it comes to all things telly, Laura enjoys The Graham Norton Show, Ricky Gervais and Game of Thrones while Aisling binges on Walking Dead and The Crown.

The brand new series of Gogglebox Ireland airs tomorrow night, Wednesday March 1 at 9pm on TV3 and 3player.