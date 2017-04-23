Glastonbury fans frustrated by failed online bids to secure tickets

Music fans have vented their frustration as they struggled to buy resale tickets to Glastonbury Festival online.

The last tickets to the three-day event at Worthy Farm in Somerset in June sold out in 20 minutes as people flooded the website to secure a place to see artists including Radiohead, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran.

Those who were unsuccessful criticised seetickets.com, the official seller.

So thanks to @seetickets having the worst website in history for the first time in 10 years I'm not going to Glastonbury. Gutted — Stuart (@stuomac) April 23, 2017

Through to the registration screen 5 times and couldn't click proceed. #seetickets #glastonbury #bullshit — Issy Staples (@issystaples) April 23, 2017

#Glastonbury resale - 3 times on booking page 👍3 times fill-in &hit proceed 👍3 bloody times returned to queue - no tickets and not happy 😱😱😱 — sibbo77 (@sibbo77) April 23, 2017

So the sold out screen works fine for the server but not the actual ticket sales. such a shocking system #glastonbury #glastonbury2017 — robski (@fujo) April 23, 2017

How can the Glastonbury resale tickets be sold out when nobody ever gets past the first page — Danny Harrison (@DannyHarrison97) April 23, 2017

However, those who were successful celebrated their achievement, with one lucky festivalgoer writing:

First time applying for Glastonbury tickets and I got them within 6 minutes. I was frantic putting my details in. #Glastonburyresale — Samantha Chapman (@pebbles616) April 23, 2017

4th time trying for Glastonbury tickets and I got them!!!! Absolutely over the moon...crying happy tears! See you soon @GlastoFest — Shan.x (@Shannon_Kennon) April 23, 2017

The festival confirmed the event is now sold out.

This morning’s resale tickets have now all been sold. Thanks to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those of you who missed out. — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) April 23, 2017

Following this morning’s resale, all tickets for @GlastoFest 2017 are now SOLD OUT. — See Tickets (@seetickets) April 23, 2017

Congratulations to everyone who got @GlastoFest tickets this morning. Confirmation emails are going out now. — See Tickets (@seetickets) April 23, 2017

The festival takes place June 23-25.