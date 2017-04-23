Glastonbury fans frustrated by failed online bids to secure tickets

Music fans have vented their frustration as they struggled to buy resale tickets to Glastonbury Festival online.

The last tickets to the three-day event at Worthy Farm in Somerset in June sold out in 20 minutes as people flooded the website to secure a place to see artists including Radiohead, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran.

Thom Yorke of Radiohead (David Jense/PA)
Those who were unsuccessful criticised seetickets.com, the official seller.

However, those who were successful celebrated their achievement, with one lucky festivalgoer writing:

The festival confirmed the event is now sold out.

The festival takes place June 23-25.
