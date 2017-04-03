Gino D'Acampo was not impressed with the guest host on This Morning

Holly Willoughby had to pull out of her hosting duties on ITV's This Morning, leaving Phillip Schofield flying solo on the show.

Thankfully, showbiz contributor Rylan Clark-Neal was on hand to fill in for Holly last minute, but one other regular was not so pleased.

Chef Gino D'Acampo was furious at being over-looked for hosting until Phillip hit Gino with some home truths.

Rylan standing in led to plenty of laughs in what Phillip declared "the most unlikely pairing."

Rylan also joked that end was clearly in sight for the show.

"Phillip Schofield and an X Factor reject, welcome to the end of This Morning."

Holly had been sick earlier that morning, with Phillip telling the viewers that "She text me this morning and said ‘I’ve got up and I’ve just been sick on the cat’."

Yikes.

Get well soon, Holly. And hopefully the cat gets a good bath.