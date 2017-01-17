Get a first look at the Meat Loaf musical

Meat Loaf fans, get ready – there’s a new show set to hit the stage this year based on the rocker’s greatest hits.

Rehearsals for the musical Bat Out Of Hell, created by Jim Steinman, are currently under way ahead of previews at Manchester Opera House and it will premiere at the London Coliseum in the summer.

The show’s stars Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec (PA)

Andrew Polec can be seen putting in the practise for the lead role, with show bosses saying that he was picked for the part because of his extraordinary vocal range, a vital skill for taking on Meat Loaf’s notoriously difficult songs.

The musical is a love story between Raven and Strat (PA)

In these scenes, co-star Christina Bennington, who plays Raven, is seen falling in love with Andrew’s character Strat as they sing the title song, Meat Loaf classic Bat Out Of Hell.

Andrew is said to have an extraordinary vocal range (PA)

Previews at Manchester Opera House run from February 17 to April 8 before the premiere in London’s West End at the Coliseum in June.