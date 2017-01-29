Geri Horner: Baby number two is an absolute gift
Geri Horner has said she feels “incredibly lucky” to have conceived naturally at the age of 44.
The Spice Girl and her husband Christian Horner welcomed their new arrival – son Montague George Hector Horner – earlier this month.
Geri, already mum to 10-year-old daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship, told The Times: “I feel incredibly lucky to have conceived naturally at my age, 44. I see it as a miracle.
“Trust me, I can still moan like the rest them but, equally, I remind myself every day that this is an absolute gift.”
The singer said she felt the strain on her ligaments and pelvis this time around, as Montague was quite a heavy baby.
“At first it was also hurting my back a bit, so I found Iyengar yoga, which I have practised for several years, to be really helpful,” she said.
