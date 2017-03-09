George Morrison elected as Saoi in Aosdána
Film-maker George Morrison has been elected as Saoi in Aosdána.
The honour is bestowed for singular and sustained distinction in the arts.
President Michael D Higgins oversaw the proceedings at a ceremony this afternoon.
From Tramore in County Waterford Morrison is known for his documentaries such as Mise Éire and Saoirse.
At @artscouncil_ie, President Higgins bestowed the honour of @Aosdana Saoi on filmmaker George Morrison. pic.twitter.com/0R7ofGzsQy— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 9, 2017
