George Michael: Stars pay tribute as Wham! star dies aged 53

Stars from the world of showbiz have paid tribute to the “truly brilliant” George Michael, who died on Christmas Day aged 53.

Pop stars from the former Wham! frontman’s heyday were joined by more contemporary names in declaring their sadness.

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

We are incredibly sad at the passing of our dear friend George Michael. A brilliant artist & great songwriter. Spandau Ballet / Steve Dagger — Spandau Ballet (@SpandauBallet) December 25, 2016

Oh no.. what a year. George Michael, you were the smartest Pop Star I ever met, RIP now fella x — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) December 25, 2016

George ? George Michael ? No ... it cannot be. Beyond sad. #RIPGeorgeMichael Bri — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) December 25, 2016

RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016

Its hard to take in. One of our most talented singer songwriters has left us. RIP George Michael. Such sad, tragic news. 2016 please end. — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) December 25, 2016

The year has already seen the deaths of music stars including David Bowie, Prince and Rick Parfitt.

Some huge names in music from all eras were having their say about the shock news.

Very sad to hear that George Michael passed. He was a very talented musician and singer. Love & mercy to his family, friends and fans. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) December 25, 2016

other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. alot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016

It better not be true bout George Michael — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2016

R.I.P George Michael. Beyond sad, you were a legend, and you were far too young. Blasting "Last Christmas" now 🙏 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 25, 2016

RIP George Michael xxxxxx :( — Lianne La Havas (@liannelahavas) December 25, 2016

And figures from the wider showbiz world – including comedian David Walliams, who worked with the singer during a sketch for BBC comedy Little Britain – were also quick to pay their respects.

I pray George Michael finally finds peace. A deeply private man with an awe-inspiring talent that couldn't help but make him a superstar. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) December 25, 2016

RIP George Michael — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 25, 2016