George Michael: Stars pay tribute as Wham! star dies aged 53

Stars from the world of showbiz have paid tribute to the “truly brilliant” George Michael, who died on Christmas Day aged 53.

Pop stars from the former Wham! frontman’s heyday were joined by more contemporary names in declaring their sadness.

The year has already seen the deaths of music stars including David Bowie, Prince and Rick Parfitt.

Some huge names in music from all eras were having their say about the shock news.

And figures from the wider showbiz world – including comedian David Walliams, who worked with the singer during a sketch for BBC comedy Little Britain – were also quick to pay their respects.
