George Clooney leads tributes to cousin Miguel Ferrer

George Clooney has led tributes to the actor, and his own cousin, Miguel Ferrer, who has died at the age of 61.

Best known for his roles as Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles and FBI agent Albert Rosenfield in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks series, Miguel passed away at his LA home on Thursday following a battle with throat cancer.

Miguel at a party in LA last year (Brian To/Variety/REX)

George said in a statement: “Today, history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family.

“Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day… pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”

Other A-listers and former colleagues of Miguel took to social media to share tributes.

Miguel is survived by his wife Lori and sons Lukas and Rafi, as well as his brothers Gabriel and Rafael and sisters Maria and Monsita.
