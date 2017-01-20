George Clooney leads tributes to cousin Miguel Ferrer
George Clooney has led tributes to the actor, and his own cousin, Miguel Ferrer, who has died at the age of 61.
Best known for his roles as Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles and FBI agent Albert Rosenfield in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks series, Miguel passed away at his LA home on Thursday following a battle with throat cancer.
George said in a statement: “Today, history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family.
“Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day… pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”
Other A-listers and former colleagues of Miguel took to social media to share tributes.
RIP the great Miguel Ferrer. Memorable in many roles like TWIN PEAKS & just brilliant as Bob Morton in ROBOCOP. 'I fucking love that guy!'. pic.twitter.com/CKAXNKG3V4— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 19, 2017
Thanks for sharing John. I'll never forget. #TwinPeaks https://t.co/eB0Gdn2Gr3— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 20, 2017
Awful news...Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP.— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 19, 2017
RIP Miguel Ferrer-a great friend & a spectacular actor. I was dreading this weekend for a different reason & now THIS. So sad... #TooSoon pic.twitter.com/qqCAchoegq— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 19, 2017
I worked with Miguel Ferrer in a new "Justice League" film and he was such an amazingly talented man and actor. He will be deeply missed.— Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) January 20, 2017
"I'm ready."— Joss Whedon (@joss) January 19, 2017
Miguel Ferrer was many great things, but to me, he'll always be Disney's most bad-ass villain. What a voice. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/nM8Hk1zDqv
OMG Just when U thought there was as much bad news as U could take RIP 2 friend #MiguelFerrar Godpeed https://t.co/1MkjClDxBx … via @variety— Brooke Smith (@Iam_BrookeSmith) January 19, 2017
RIP Miguel Ferrer. Phenomenal actor. In his memory, watch any movie tonight, there's a 85% he'll be in it. pic.twitter.com/f0RQMnqUgY— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) January 19, 2017
Miguel is survived by his wife Lori and sons Lukas and Rafi, as well as his brothers Gabriel and Rafael and sisters Maria and Monsita.
