Gary Oldman’s Churchill joins hundreds in Hey Jude sing-along on Darkest Hour set

Actor Samuel West has offered a glimpse behind the scenes of Oscar-tipped Darkest Hour – including hundreds of MPs singing Hey Jude in the House of Commons.

The film – which stars Gary Oldman as wartime leader Winston Churchill – recreated the political chamber at Leavesden Studios near Watford.

West, who portrays former foreign secretary Sir Anthony Eden, shared a series of behind-the-scenes shots and clips on Twitter to celebrate the film’s release.

Been waiting to post this for a year. Joe Wright, director of Darkest Hour, leads 450 MPs in a warmup sing of Hey Jude between takes. Gary Oldman as Churchill makes an entrance at the end.



Darkest Hour is released in the UK today. Hope you like it

Alongside a clip of 450 actors playing MPs and singing the hit Beatles track, he wrote: “Been waiting to post this for a year. Joe Wright, director of Darkest Hour, leads 450 MPs in a warmup sing of Hey Jude between takes. Gary Oldman as Churchill makes an entrance at the end.”

He added: “Darkest Hour is released in the UK today. Hope you like it.”

A few of my front bench pics: Gary Oldman at the despatch box; Attlee (David Schofield) speaks; Joe Wright lines up a shot; first slate #DarkestHour

The actor also shared photos of Oldman’s Churchill at the despatch box and director Joe Wright lining up a shot.

The film also stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James and focuses on Churchill’s handling of the Second World War.

Oldman’s well-received performance has already earned the actor a Golden Globe and a Bafta nomination for best leading actor.