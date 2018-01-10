Gary Oldman proposed to his wife dressed as Churchill

Gary Oldman has said he proposed to his wife while dressed as his latest film alter ego, Winston Churchill.

The British actor – currently garnering awards buzz for his performance as the Prime Minister in Darkest Hour – said he got “the urge” to pop the question to Gisele Schmidt while he was made up and in character.

Oldman, 59, said on Jimmy Kimmel’s US chat show: “There was a break in the filming and we had talked about it and I just felt the urge.

“We were down in the war rooms and I took her into the map room as Winston I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and she said, ‘Yes’, and then someone said ‘Gary, we’re ready for you’.”

Kimmel joked: “So you did not get the chance to consummate at Winston Churchill?”

Oldman replied: “It’s funny you should say that because my wife has often said she went to bed with Winston Churchill but woke up with Gary Oldman!”

The couple got married last year.