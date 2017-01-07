Gary Barlow fans love everything about the Let It Shine opening number

Gary Barlow’s musical star search Let It Shine has kicked off and before we even saw any of the contestants, viewers were already in love with the opening number.

It featured Gary introducing his show in the most apt way possible – as a musical performance.

Let It Shine launched tonight (BBC)

The details of the stage show that Let It Shine is casting for are still a little sketchy, but fans reckon Gary will have no worries in making a success of it.

Head judge and Take That star Gary started the song lying in bed and set fans’ pulses racing when he appeared to be nude for a shower scene.

The BBC may have lost The Voice to ITV, but viewers think the replacement makes Saturday nights even better.

We’re not sure if Gary is planning on opening the show like that every week, but it certainly seems to have done the trick for launch night.

Now let’s hope the acts can live up to it.
