Full line-up confirmed for Guns N' Roses Slane Castle gig

Three special guests have been confirmed to fill the bill for Guns N' Roses May 27 Slane Castle gig.

Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan and Otherkin are all set to preform on the day.

Rock duo Royal Blood saw their debut album go to number one in Ireland in 2014 and they won a BRIT Award for best British Group in 2015.

Former Queens of the Stone Age rocker Mark Lanegan has been enjoying success with his album Gargoyle while Dublin's own Otherkin complete the lineup.

Organiser Henry Mountcharles said: "I am delighted with this line up. Royal Blood is a really exciting act and I am thrilled they are on the bill. The local connection with Otherkin is special."

The show, which takes places 25 years since Guns N' Roses last played the venue, has sold all 80,000 general admission tickets.

A limited number of VIP Castle Compound tickets are still available.