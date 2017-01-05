From Strictly to Loose Women: Ed Balls to appear as male panellist

Ed Balls is continuing his move from politics into the world of TV with a stint on topical daytime show Loose Women.

The former shadow chancellor, who was undoubtedly one of the most popular stars of the recent series of Strictly Come Dancing, will appear on the special Loose Women And Men edition of the ITV programme alongside regular panellists Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha.

The four-piece panel will be completed by Ed’s fellow Strictly star Judge Robert Rinder on Friday’s episode.

Ed Balls and Katya Jones (Kieron McCarron/BBC /PA Images)

Ed, 49, has previously appeared on Loose Women as a guest, but this will be his first time on the panel.

He said: “I had a great time with the lovely Loose Women when I was on as a guest – showing them a few dance moves! So I can only imagine what mischief we will get up to with a whole hour on the panel.”

Judge Rinder said he is looking forward to his time as one of the programme’s rare male panellists and promised to be “thoroughly forthright”.

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “Only a few very special men have what it takes to be on the Loose Women panel, but Ed Balls and Judge Rinder have proven they are more than up to the challenge.”

The daily panel show first introduced Loose Women And Men last year, with male presenters included to change the format from the regular all-female line-up.

Previous male panellists have included Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood and singer Peter Andre.

Ed surprised the nation with his energetic dance routines on BBC dancing series Strictly, defying low marks from the judges thanks to viewers’ votes and only being eliminated in week 10.

Judge Rinder (John Stillwell PA Wire/PA Images)

He recently said during an interview on Jeremy Vine’s Radio 2 show that he currently has no plans to return to politics, but he would not rule it out completely.

He said: “I never say never because who knows? It’s such a wild time in politics at the moment. I miss the purpose of being in politics…”

Ed and Judge Rinder will appear on Loose Women And Men on Friday January 6 at 12.30 on ITV.