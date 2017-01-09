Frock horror! Here are the worst-dressed at the Golden Globes
It feels innately wrong to pick a selection of people whose red carpet looks perhaps didn’t work as well for them as they had initially hoped for.
In fact, it’s impossible to say that any one person looked really, REALLY bad at the 74th annual Golden Globe awards on Sunday night. It’s more that, for a handful of A-listers, they could have opted for something that suited them a little bit more.
Or, you know, had fewer ostentatious pink ruffles and sequins. There were a LOT of pink ruffles, for some reason. Actually, ruffles of all kinds were not well done this year.
Simplicity is – so often – the key to real red carpet elegance, something a few of our favourite stars forgot as they headed down to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles for the biggest night of the year so far in the entertainment world.
Here’s our pick of the worst dressed at the Golden Globes. We are sorry.
Zoe Saldana
Felicity Jones
Michelle Williams
Carrie Underwood
Keri Russell
Sarah Jessica Parker
Monica Bellucci
Mimi Valdes and Pharrell Williams
Claire Foy
