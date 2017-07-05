Former Towie star Sam Faiers expecting second child

Reality star Sam Faiers has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The Mummy Diaries and ex-Towie star is already mum to Paul, who is 18 months old.

Sam Faiers at a film premiere (Ian West/PA)

She announced news of “baby number two” and “two under two” with a snap of herself gazing into the eyes of her one-and-a-half-year-old, and revealing her baby bump.

“Words can’t describe how excited we are to meet you baby”, she wrote of having her second child, with partner Paul Knightley. “We love you so much already. We can’t wait to meet you.”

Words can't describe how excited we are to meet you baby 👶❤ We love you soo much already.… https://t.co/uytomdZ2vi — sam faiers (@SamanthaFaiers) July 5, 2017

Faiers, who shot to fame on TV show The Only Way Is Essex, recently hinted that she wanted to expand her brood.

“Paul and I want five children,” she told This Morning, after breastfeeding her baby during an interview because she had not had time to feed him earlier.

Faiers’ ITVBe show, The Mummy Diaries, has followed her life as she embarked on motherhood.