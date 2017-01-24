Former Skins actor Dev Patel overwhelmed at receiving his first Oscar nomination

Oscar nominee Dev Patel has said he was overwhelmed to receive his first nod from the Academy while filming in India.

The Slumdog Millionaire and Skins star received a best supporting actor nomination for Lion, a film based on the true story of Saroo Brierley, a young boy in India who was separated from his family and adopted in Australia.

He said: “Ok, so I just received a call to say that I’ve been nominated for an Academy Award.

Dev Patel (Ian West/PA)

“To be totally honest, the news hasn’t made its way into my brain yet, but I’m looking at these beautiful smiling faces around me… faces of the ones I love. And I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

“What makes this moment so much more poignant is that I’m in India right now. This enthralling country holds such a deep place in my heart, and it is where Saroo’s journey was born.”

Playing tribute to his director Garth Davis and the film’s cast and crew, he added: “This film would be nothing without Garth Davis. Without his love, commitment and vision this Lion wouldn’t have been able to roar.

“To that extent I want to share this incredible feeling with Luke, Grieg, Jenny Kent, Iain, Angie, Emile, Sunny, Nicole, David, Rooney, Divian, Priyanka, the Brierley family as well as the Weinstein Co team.

“Lion reaffirms the message that love is not dictated by the colour of your skin, not by race, gender, sexuality, social status, or origin. It is a message I am proud to be spreading during these uncertain times.

“This will forever be one of the most memorable experiences of my life.”

His co-star Nicole Kidman has picked up a nomination for best supporting actress.