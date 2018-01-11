Former Motorhead guitarist ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke dies at 67

Former Motorhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke has died aged 67.

The news of Clarke’s death was revealed on the heavy metal band’s official Facebook page.

The statement read: “We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight… Edward Allan Clarke – or as we all know and love him Fast Eddie Clarke – passed away peacefully yesterday.

“Ted Carroll (who formed Chiswick Records) made the sad announcement via his FB page, having heard from Doug Smith that Fast Eddie passed peacefully in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia.

“Fast Eddie… keep roaring, rocking’ and rollin’ up there as goddamit man, your Motorfamily would expect nothing less!!! RIP Fast Eddie Clarke 5th October 1950 – 10th January 2018.”

Phil Campbell, who joined the band as a guitarist in 1984, said: “Just heard the sad news that fast Eddie Clarke has passed away.

“Such a shock, he will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock n roller. RIP Eddie.”

Former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee, who is currently a member of the Scorpions, said: “Oh my f***ing God, this is terrible news, the last of the three amigos.

“I saw Eddie not too long ago and he was in great shape. So this is a complete shock. Me and Eddie always hit it off great. I was looking forward to seeing him in the UK this summer when we around with the Scorps…”

Referring to Motorhead members Lemmy and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor, who both died in 2015, he added: “Now Lem and Philthy can jam with Eddie again, and if you listen carefully I’m sure you’ll hear them, so watch out!!!”

Clarke is considered one of the “classic” members of Motorhead, along with frontman Lemmy and drummer Taylor.

He joined the band in 1976 and left in 1982.

During his time, Motorhead spawned hits such as Ace Of Spades and Bomber.

After Motorhead, Clarke founded rock band Fastway with former UFO bassist Pete Way.

Lemmy, whose real name was Ian Fraser Kilmister, died in December 2015, little more than a month after the death of Taylor.