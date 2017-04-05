First look at Benedict Cumberbatch in TV adaptation of Ian McEwan novel

Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald will star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the upcoming BBC One adaptation of Ian McEwan’s award-winning novel The Child In Time.

The Scottish actress will also be joined in the one-off 90-minute programme by The History Boys star Stephen Campbell Moore and Luther actress Saskia Reeves.

Benedict Cumberbatch will star in the TV adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel (BBC)

A first-look picture released shows Benedict, who will play children’s author Stephen Lewis, walking through a forest.

The book, which won Ian the prestigious Whitbread Novel Award in 1987, is centred around Lewis and his wife, and their struggle following the devastating loss of their young child.

Kelly Macdonald will also star in the adaptation (Ian West)

The drama is the first to be produced by Benedict’s production company SunnyMarch TV and is directed by British director Julian Farino, whose previous television credits include the first few instalments of hit HBO show Entourage.

The novel has been adapted for television by Stephen Butchard, who recently worked on The Last Kingdom.

Benedict stars as Sherlock in the BBC adaptation (BBC)

Pinewood Television’s executive producer Helen Gregory said: “I’m so delighted to have such a talented cast join Benedict, Julian and the team and I’m very much looking forward to seeing them bring Stephen’s script to screen.”

Benedict also starred in the big screen adaptation of Ian’s book Atonement.

Filming on the production has begun but no transmission date has yet been confirmed.