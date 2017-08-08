Filming on new six part "Young Offenders" series began today in Cork

A six-part TV comedy series based on Peter Foott’s 2016 comedy The Young Offenders started filming in Cork today.

The series, commissioned by the BBC and RTE, follows the success of the original feature film which took 1.3 million euro at the Irish box office last year.

The six part series will be shot over eight weeks at locations across Cork city and county and is expected to air early next year.

According to

Scannian.com the Young Offenders TV series will follow the coming of age adventures of loveable rogues Conor and Jock (Alex Murphy and Chris Walley) as they navigate their teenage years.

According to Scannain characters returning for the TV series include Conor MacSweeney and Jock O’Keeffe (Alex Murphy and Chris Walley), along with Conor’s long suffering mother Mairead MacSweeney played by Hilary Rose.

Other familiar faces will include Dominic McHale as exasperated Garda Sergeant Healy; Shane Casey as local fun-loving thug Billy Murphy and PJ Gallagher featuring in a new role, Principal Walsh.

Scannain also reveal that Foott has included two exciting young actors in the cast, local Cork newcomers Jennifer Barry and Demi Issac Oviawe.

Commenting on the start of filming writer, director and executive producer Peter Foott said that after spending many months writing the scripts and getting the whole team together to rehearse it was a real thrill to start filming.

"We’ll be bringing new adventures and stories for the well-known characters, and some new ones, to life in the TV show. The reaction to the scripts has been really positive, and we want to live up to the original spirit of the film.

"I think we have all the right elements, so we’re all excited to get out there and start filming today on this new phase of The Young Offenders journey. We’ve picked some fantastic locations in Cork, so we’re looking forward to knuckling down and working hard on filming, which I’m sure will be great fun too!"