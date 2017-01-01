Fifty Shades excitement heating up as new trailer is unveiled
Fifty Shades fans were given a little gift to kick off 2017 – a new trailer for the next movie in the steamy trilogy.
The teaser for Fifty Shades Darker was unveiled for New Year’s Eve, and went down a storm with fans who are now counting the days until they get to see more raunchy antics from billionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson).
The trailer shows Christian and Ana in a variety of seductive clinches, and enjoying dates on a boat and over drinks.
Things appear to be on the up in their volatile relationship, with Ana saying that her controlling beau “is changing”.
But things take a more sinister turn when she notices that a woman seems to be following them…
On February 10, his past won’t let go. Get #FiftyShadesDarker tickets now: https://t.co/y1oI1Sb48Z pic.twitter.com/QJPvRN0DRo— Fifty Shades Darker (@FiftyShades) January 1, 2017
The movie is the follow up to the sizzling 2015 adaptation of author EL James’s Fifty Shades Of Grey.
It is due to be released on February 10, in time for Valentine’s Day, and it seems fans cannot wait.
It's getting Darker...#FiftyShadesDarker pic.twitter.com/peXq9J14W1— Shades Obsession (@shadesobsession) January 1, 2017
#FiftyShadesDarker is out next month 😏 I'm ready!— Catarina (@itscatypereira) January 1, 2017
I don't think anyone understands how excited I am for #FiftyShadesDarker— Cole World (@NicoleFoor) January 1, 2017
We can finally say we are seeing #FiftyShadesDarker next month 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/GQ89fTAXuE— Kayla (@50shadesaddict_) January 1, 2017
The final film in the series is Fifty Shades Freed.
