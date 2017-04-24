Ferne McCann's boyfriend charged over nightclub acid attack

Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, has been charged in connection with an acid attack at an east London nightclub which left two revellers partially blinded and others disfigured.

The 24-year-old was arrested at an address in Rushden, Northamptonshire, on Saturday.

Arthur Collins (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He was charged on Sunday with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and one count of throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to cause GBH, Scotland Yard said.