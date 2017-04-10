Fashion fans frustrated by technical glitch as Victoria Beckham launches Target range

Victoria Beckham has apologised for technical problems which prevented some of her fans snapping up her new clothing range.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer, 42, launched her first budget range for American retailer Target on Sunday.

Unlike Victoria’s designer wear, which has a hefty price tag, dresses cost around £40 and tops around £26 but many of the items have already appeared on eBay for more than their original price.

Her designer label features dresses which cost more than £1,500 and trousers costing over £800.

Fans raved about the new clothes but vented their frustration on Twitter, saying that Victoria’s website – where the clothes are available to buy in the UK – kept crashing.

Anyone else who managed to order from the Victoria Beckham Target collection in the U.K. not got their confirmation email? 🤔 — Abbi (@_SimplyAbbi) April 9, 2017

Anyone else waiting on a shipping confirmation from @Target ? My anxiety level is through the roof right now. #VBxTarget @AskTarget — Cynthia Campos (@blushandtulle) April 10, 2017

Victoria apologised to her fans on Twitter:

I am overwhelmed by your response to my #VBxTarget collaboration launch! Thank you for your patience and sorry for any frustration! x VB pic.twitter.com/cVxUWBn1EX — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) April 9, 2017

She has said her collection – which also includes children’s clothes – is designed to “empower” women and girls of all budgets and sizes.

“The fact I can offer plus size too is exciting,” she has said.

In LA today celebrating the fabulously talented @VictoriaBeckham and her collaboration with @TargetStyle #VBxTarget #TargetPartner, #sponsored the collection is available 4/9 at Target.com A post shared by Naomie Harris (@naomieharris) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

Actresses Naomie Harris and Zoe Saldana helped publicise the launch with an English garden party in Los Angeles.

