Fans serenade Green Day outside hotel after cancelled gig

Green Day fans have shown their support for the band by serenading them outside their hotel room after they cancelled their Glasgow show.

Videos shared on Twitter show a crowd gathered on the street to play some of the US rock group’s biggest hits, after they pulled out of their Tuesday gig at Bellahouston Park at the last minute because the stage had been “deemed unsafe”.

Organisers said in a statement that heavy rain had forced them to cancel, although the band had been used to playing in extreme weather conditions throughout their current European tour.

While the band said they were “distraught” about the cancellation, their devoted fans instead went to the hotel where they were believed to be staying.

Ticket-holder Samantha Girvan tweeted clips of a growing hoard of fans of all ages singing songs such as American Idiot, Jesus Of Suburbia and Still Breathing.

She had posted earlier in the day: “So excited about seeing @GreenDay later…. I’ve been wide awake since 2.30am.”

The crowd’s sentiment was not lost on the band as front man Billie Joe Armstrong said in an Instagram post that he could hear the “beautiful” singing through the window.

In a short video clip he told fans: “Hello Glasgow kids, Scotland.

“This is a bummer, we really wanted to play and I guess it was just unsafe for everybody in the crowd and the crew and the band.

“Right now I can actually hear people gathering out front of our hotel singing Still Breathing, which was beautiful. What a bummer.”

Part of Green Day’s European tour included a headline appearance at London’s British Summer Time festival on Saturday.