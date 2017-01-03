Fans get the giggles over James Jordan's Brad Pitt comment - again

James Jordan might NEVER live down his comment about Brad Pitt.

The former Strictly star came in for quite the ribbing when he claimed to be “the Brad Pitt of the dance world” when he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Brad Pitt (Danny Moloshok/Invision)

And his words are doing the rounds online again now that he has returned to the house for the All Stars and New Stars series.

https://twitter.com/_laurenbarker/status/816392148887207938

Brad claims aside, plenty of Celebrity Big Brother fans are pleased to see the outspoken dancer moving back in.

Not least because it might mean some sparks.

Watch this space!
