Fans get the giggles over James Jordan's Brad Pitt comment - again

James Jordan might NEVER live down his comment about Brad Pitt.

The former Strictly star came in for quite the ribbing when he claimed to be “the Brad Pitt of the dance world” when he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Brad Pitt (Danny Moloshok/Invision)

And his words are doing the rounds online again now that he has returned to the house for the All Stars and New Stars series.

When James Jordan said he was the Brad Pitt of the dance world... #CBB pic.twitter.com/KfnfsZxHIO — LucyFortune (@LucyFortuneLyne) January 3, 2017

"Im the Brad Pitt of the dance world." Sorry james Jordan.... what planet are you on? 😂#DELUDED #cbb #cbb2017 #celebritybigbrother — Charlie Marie Wilson (@chxrliewilson) January 3, 2017

James Jordan is Back, or should we say Brad Pitt of the Dance World #CBB — Big Brother UK Goss (@BBUKGossip) January 3, 2017

Didn't James Jordan (the Brad Pitt of the dance world) make a big enough idiot of himself 1st time around #cbb — Dawn (@dh8641) January 3, 2017

https://twitter.com/_laurenbarker/status/816392148887207938

Brad claims aside, plenty of Celebrity Big Brother fans are pleased to see the outspoken dancer moving back in.

Not least because it might mean some sparks.

James Jordan 😂 At least it won't be boring. #CBBUK #james — Nicola Duncan (@nicoladuncan22) January 3, 2017

@The_JamesJordan is one of my favourite housemates in @bbuk, people only hate him cause he says it straight & is cocky ! #CBBUK #CBBJamesJ — Cameron Hutton (@CammiHutton) January 3, 2017

'I signed up to wind people up' @The_JamesJordan bring on the fireworks 😜 #cbb2017 — Megan Horton (@Megan_Horton2) January 3, 2017

Watch this space!