Fans get first look at final Fifty Shades movie

Fifty Shades Of Grey fans have been given their first look at the final instalment of the steamy trilogy.

The sizzling trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, which has been released online, teases the wedding of billionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson).

Christian is heard reciting his wedding vows as Ana is zipped into a lace gown and her veil is pulled over her face.

The climactic final chapter begins Valentine’s Day. #FiftyShadesFreed pic.twitter.com/LJjgZZA0OU — Fifty Shades Freed (@FiftyShades) September 10, 2017

The newlyweds are seen jetting off on their honeymoon as the words “Mrs Grey will see you now” appear on the screen.

But their wedded bliss might be temporary as the trailer also shows Anastasia firing a gun and being accosted by an unknown assailant.

The film is the adaptation of the third novel in author EL James’s erotic trilogy.

It follows 2015’s Fifty Shades Of Grey and its 2017 sequel Fifty Shades Darker.

It is due to be released in February next year, in time for Valentine’s Day.