Fans fume as Ed Sheeran sells out in less than five minutes

Ed Sheeran fans have been queuing across the country for hours to get their hands on tickets for his Dublin gig - before it sold out in less than five minutes.

The British pop star will play the 3Arena on April 12 and 13.

Fans queuing for tickets in Dublin have described Sheeran as a bit like '50 Shades of Grey'.

Shoutout to the people waiting in the rain for @edsheeran tickets. Good luck!! pic.twitter.com/86ltPArZWx — Jess Kelly (@jesskellynt) February 2, 2017

The #SPINIs are outside TicketMaster Limerick with all the die-hard @edsheeran fans who have been queuing for over 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/kExiKgSN0c — SPIN South West (@SPINSouthWest) February 2, 2017

"He's a bit like 50 Shades of Grey, you don't know why you want him, but you do want him.

"He's just a sexy man. A lot of other artists they are very stuck up and have let the music get to their head, but he hasn't."

With levels of excitement sky high, Ticketmaster were warning fans to be prepared for disappointment before the tickets went on sale.

And once it turned 10am, social media turned into a rollercoaster of emotion -

The nerves ....

more stressed about getting Ed Sheeran tickets than I am about my entire academic career #priorities — karma (@ccaarrmmmeenn) February 2, 2017

I'm so stressed trying to get Ed Sheeran tickets I'm about to go full Britney Spears 2007 — 💎 (@gemmyyyyy) February 2, 2017

… the rage ...

How tf are you meant to buy ed Sheeran tickets when every fucking website crashes when you click on it — james (@JamesRO15) February 2, 2017

not gonna lie seriously pissed @edsheeran at the minute tried to get tickets on at 10am fucking relaoded shit load of times = no tickets😡😢😠 — Spaz (@KatyDancerDaly) February 2, 2017

… for some the joy …

Now I know how katniss everdeen felt when she won the hunger games.

Can't wait to see you @edsheeran. pic.twitter.com/RTaYIQEsiJ — I see fire (@pichi_picachu) February 2, 2017

GOT ED SHEERAN TICKETS!!!! — Ronnie (@RonnieElla) February 2, 2017

I AM SHOOK I CANT BELIEVE IM ACTUALLY SEEING ED SHEERAN😭😭😭 — Lucy (@LucyyHarperx) February 2, 2017

O2 Priority is such a life saver, Ed Sheeran tickets sold out this morning in 10 minutes apparently, so lucky to have got them Tuesday 😂➗ — Jack Gibbons (@0810Jack) February 2, 2017

… but for others, crushing disappointment.

It's all a scam! Another failed attempt at buying tickets from Ticketmaster! Anyone selling Ed Sheeran tickets? 😳 pic.twitter.com/tulRbdPBAJ — Kevin Cassidy (@kevincassidy) February 2, 2017

Well getting @edsheeran tickets was impossible I thought @Beyonce ones were stressful enough hope he releases more dates 😩 — Daniella (@Daniella_Hatton) February 2, 2017

Ticketmaster reported the tickets were completely sold out at 10.22am but heartbroken fans said that tickets were sold out by 10.05am.

To add insult to injury, tickets for his various dates immediately started popping up on resale sites. Genuine fans are understandably outraged.

After 12 minutes:

- tickets are gone on the official site

- tickets is already on reselling sites@edsheeran @StuartCamp #dividetour pic.twitter.com/ZXj23XREFm — •Vapor• (@Surferbabe_am) February 2, 2017