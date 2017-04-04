Fall in love with a hero on First Dates Ireland this week

The world's favourite dating show is back on Thursday with another dose of romance.

And there is a hero dining in the First Dates restaurant this week.

In a new teaser, one man tells of how he saved the day by interrupting a mugging and preventing a man from stealing a woman's phone in Dublin.

His date was clearly impressed with the act of valour.

Another girl ends up in near shock when her date doesn't know what Pictionary is.

"This poor chap has not lived!"

First Dates Ireland is on Thursday, 9.30pm on RTÉ2.
By Steve Neville

