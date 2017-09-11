Ex-Corrie star Liz Dawn ‘quite chipper’ as she recovers in hospital

Former Coronation Street star Liz Dawn is “quite chipper” as she recovers in hospital with a lung condition, her spokesman said.

The actress, 78, who played hit character Vera Duckworth in the ITV soap, was rushed to hospital last week.

Her spokesman Barry McManus told the Press Association: “Liz is recovering in hospital and according to members of the family is quite chipper.”

Liz Dawn on Stars In Their Eyes: Coronation Street Special (PA)

Dawn played the argumentative but much-loved Vera Duckworth, a central character in Coronation Street, for more than two decades.

Her character was written out of the show in January 2008 at the actress’s request.

By then, Dawn had become one of the longest-serving members of the cast.

She had been diagnosed as suffering from the lung disease, emphysema, in 2004 and there were further complications in 2007.