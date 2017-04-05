Ex-Boyzone star Ronan Keating to host Magic Radio breakfast show

Former Boyzone star Ronan Keating will take over the airwaves when he hosts his own radio show.

The Irish singer will chat to fellow musicians such as Rick Astley, Kim Wilde and Melanie C, as well as former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc, when the new weekday breakfast programme launches on Magic Radio this year.

Ronan Keating (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I can’t wait to get started with the new Magic breakfast show,” he said.

“We’ll make sure you get the perfect start to your day with plenty of laughs, and all the songs you love.”

Keating, 40, currently stars in the Jersey-based film Another Mother’s Son, set during the Second World War, and Australian drama Love Child.

He recently made appearances on the X Factor and has been acting as a judge on singing contest The Voice in Australia.

Got some exciting news to announce for everyone in the UK in the next two hours. — Ronan Keating (@ronanofficial) April 5, 2017

The singer will be joined on the Magic In The Morning show by broadcaster Harriet Scott, who said: “Sitting alongside Ronan is going to be a great way to start the day.

“I’m really excited to be launching this brand new show; it’s going to be a huge amount of fun and I can’t wait to get started.”