Everything you need to know about the biggest music award ceremonies in 2017

After a bumper year of releases in 2016, the world’s successful musicians are set to be judged on their output at the Grammy awards next month.

Here we take a look at the ceremony, as well as some of the other award shows lined up for 2017 including a new and reformed Brits.

The Grammys



( Matt Sayles/AP)

With nominations already announced, this year’s Grammys looks like being a straight fight between Beyonce and Adele. Two of pop music’s biggest stars will compete for the three top awards at the awards as Adele aims to become only the second woman to collect the best album prize twice after Taylor Swift achieved the feat last year.

Hosted by America’s latest favourite British export, James Corden, the ceremony will see Beyonce, a 20-time Grammy winner, challenge the Hello singer for best album, best song and best record. The Lemonade singer’s 62 nominations over her career make her the most-nominated woman in Grammy history.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

In the best album category, the pair will battle against Justin Bieber’s Purpose, Drake’s Views and surprise nomination Sturgill Simpson: A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.

Another category to keep an eye on is the best new artist which sees Chicago MC Chance The Rapper up against EDM duo The Chainsmokers fresh after a successful 2016. Also nominated are Anderson Paak, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini.

As an aside, Chance, whose mixtape Coloring Book fused gospel and hip-hop in an exciting manner, also earned a nod for best rap album where he is up against Life Of Pablo on which he features and created by the man who called him “the future” – Kanye West.

Brit Awards



(Abraham Caro Marin/AP)

The smooth-talking, crooner Michael Buble will take to the stage on February 22 to host Britain’s annual celebration of music which is under pressure to deliver on reforms promised after last year’s #BritsSoWhite controversy. Following the 2016 ceremony, Brits chairman Ged Docherty agreed to address the “elephant in the room” and update the voting academy – these pledges will be scrutinised by fans, journalists and artists alike.

Nominations for the awards will be announced in just under two weeks in a live ITV show where singer-songwriter Rag ‘N’ Bone Man will be honoured with the Critics’ Choice Award. At the nomination show, all eyes will be on those shortlisted for Album Of The Year which could see grime artist Skepta build on his Mercury Prize success.

One winner we are assured of is Robbie Williams who is to follow in the footsteps of David Bowie and Elton John as he takes the Brits Icon Award and, of course, there will most likely be a moment of pause as the music world remembers George Michael following his death over Christmas.

(Brit Awards)

Winners will receive a Zaha Hadid-designed trophy – one of the final commissions produced before the acclaimed architect died.

Billboard Awards



The Weeknd’s eight trophies in last year’s ceremony will be hard to match. Expect nominations for Drake and Justin Bieber and a host of other big names who enjoyed an impressive 2016.

MTV VMAS



(Jordan Strauss/AP)

It’s hard to call any likely winners at next year’s VMAS as the 2016 ceremony was just five months ago. Frank Ocean will be expected to build on his three nominations in 2012 to perhaps take a prize this time around.

With MTV favourites Katy Perry and Charlie XCX set to drop albums in 2017, they could both bag some nominations and Ed Sheeran’s return will cause plenty of interest.