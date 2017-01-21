Everyone melted at Hercules's Let It Shine audition

We should really have wised up now to the fact that the last auditionee of the episode on every talent show is something completely different to what we might be expecting.

Even so, we couldn’t have guessed how at odds Hercules Smith’s performance was with his image.

Hercules (yes, that is his real name – apparently he was pretty big on his baby scan) had a tough guy look and we totally believed him when he said he’d been putting in the hours at the gym.

Hercules surprised viewers (BBC)

But when he got up on stage, he turned into a big softie, weeping as he met Gary Barlow who he revealed he was a superfan of.

The shocks didn’t end there, though – Hercules gave us a beautiful rendition of Goo Goo Dolls’ Iris, sung in an operatic style.

What an amazing voice #Hercules not for #let it shine but lead role in #LesMiserables is right for him. — suz (@suzanne_hurley) January 21, 2017

Even though Gary questioned whether his voice was right for the boyband part, he couldn’t resist awarding full marks and putting him straight through.

Hercules is amazing on let it shine — A man called David (@unbreakabledave) January 21, 2017

Hercules on Let it Shine was incred, totally getting his emotions bless him — Dervla (@Dervlalala) January 21, 2017

Looks like everyone’s got a soft spot for the gentle giant now.